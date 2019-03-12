UDMR's Kelemen: 'I believe Laura Codruta Kovesi must be European Chief Prosecutor'

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Tuesday in a televised show that Laura Codruta Kovesi must be left to hold the position of chief prosecutor of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) if she ranked first among the candidates.

Read also: Net average monthly wage drops to 2,936 lei in January (official data)

"I believe that she must be chief prosecutor where she is running for office. That is what I think. (...) So, if she has this expertise, if they say it is okay, after the hearings, after the vote, I have nothing against this," said Kelemen Hunor at private broadcaster Digi Tv.

AGERPRES .