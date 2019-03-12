Net average monthly wage drops to 2,936 lei in January (official data)

The nominal average salary dropped to 2,936 lei in January this year, a 0.7pct decline compared to December last year, while the gross nominal average salary was of 4,837 lei, by 2pct lower compared to the same period, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics, published on Wednesday.

The highest average net nominal wage was recorded in information technology services (including IT service activities - 6,768 lei), and the smallest in the manufacture of clothing (1,718 lei).

Compared to January of the previous year, net nominal average pay increased by 18.2pct.

In the public sector there were increases in net average earnings compared to the previous month due to the application of the legal provisions for the staff paid from public funds, such as: education (+9.9pct), public administration (+6.2pct), healthcare and social assistance (+3.2pct).

The real wage earning index against the same period of the previous year was 114.4pct, it stood at 98.5pct in January 2019 compared to the previous month. Compared to October 1990 it was 206.9pct, by 3.2 percentage points lower than the one recorded in December 2018.

