UDMR's Biro Rozalia requests support from English, Belgian MPs for Romania's path to OECD

The chair of the Foreign Policy Committee in the Chamber of Deputies, Biro Rozalia, said on Wednesday that she requested the support of the English and Belgian parliamentarians to support Romania's progress in the process of preparation, transformation and accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) deputy Biro Rozalia participated, between March 23-25, in London in the forum organized on the occasion of signing the strategic partnership between Romania and Great Britain, updated after Brexit.

Organized in parallel with the signing of the treaty, five Romanian parliamentarians participated in the works of the forum.

The deputy also had a meeting with her counterpart in the House of Lords, regarding collaboration in the field of security and defense in the Black Sea region, issuing an invitation to the English Parliament to visit Romania, through a delegation made up of members activating in foreign policy and European business.

During the same trip, MP Biro had, in Lowen, a meeting with her counterpart in the Belgian Parliament, which concluded with a decision to intensify the inter-parliamentary dialogue between the two countries, to support each other on the international stage.

"We requested here as well the support of the Belgian Parliament, respectively of the parliamentarians who are part of the OECD delegation, to be our partners on this road that Romania has embarked on related to the OECD," said Biro.

Also in Lowen, the deputy participated in the meeting of the management committee of the European Seniors' Union, the European network of the elderly under the umbrella of the EPP, where she presented the experience of the women's organization of the UDMR regarding the development of a movement of pensioners, for over four years, whose life and professional experience is valued for the benefit of all.AGERPRES