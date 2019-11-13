UDMR's Kelemen: It is extremely wrong decision not to go to debates

The Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, told a press conference on Wednesday that the decision of the presidential candidates not to take part in debates is extremely wrong.

"It is a dramatic decision not to go to debates, it is an extremely wrong decision. You cannot refuse the dialogue, you cannot refuse to participate in the debate. After all, it is a matter of respect, it is about giving answers to journalists and especially to the citizens, to show where you are and where you want to go if you get their votes. That is why I think it is a wrong decision, but we still have ten days until the runoff," said Kelemen Hunor, answering the journalists' questions about the lack of a televised debate between the presidential candidates.

He also said that he does not recommend his electorate to vote for anyone specific in the runoff of the presidential elections and that everyone should vote as they see fit.