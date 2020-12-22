UDMR's Kelemen: We tell president Iohannis we intend to collaborate, work together for 4-year term

UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) chairman Kelemen Hunor said on Tuesday that the coalition leaders told president Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace about their intention to collaborate and work together for a 4-year period.

Kelemen Hunor said he was convinced that, after the Parliament vote, Romania would have a new government on Wednesday evening.

"We have told the President our intention to collaborate and work together for a period of four years. We have a huge responsibility, we have some experience in working in coalition, in team and I am convinced that this period that follows, with the necessary efforts, through collaboration and by increasing confidence will mean a good thing for Romania. That's why I'm optimistic today because, after a few days, we managed to form a team, to form a government programme and a governing team and I am certain that tomorrow evening, after the vote of the Parliament, Romania will have a new government and will start work immediately after the government's investiture," said Kelemen Hunor, in Parliament, in a joint press statement of the coalition leaders, after participating in the consultations at the Cotroceni Palace.

