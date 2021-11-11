UDMR's Rozalia Biro: We are introducing priority to discuss Constitution revision

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) deputy Rozalia Biro stated on Thursday that in a large coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and UDMR, a new priority of UDMR will be the proposal to discuss revising and reforming the Constitution, agerpres reports.

"Given this opportunity to form a large coalition, between the PNL, PSD, and UDMR, a welcome coalition, we are introducing the priority of discussing the revision of the Constitution, a reform of the Constitution. We all know very well some ambiguities, question marks, and, sometimes, contradictions exist in our Constitution. And we believe there is a possibility, if there is the political will, to make a reform for a parliamentary republic, in the true sense of the word. Which means to ensure a higher weight to Parliament, to ensure those principles that truly lead to a parliamentary republic, following, if we have a common denominator for the amendment of the Constitution, to conduct a revision of the Constitution in this period," said, in a press conference, Biro Rozalia.

The second essential priority for UDMR, she mentioned, is focusing on social policies centered on family, to put the basis of a social economy with the purpose of ensuring a decent life to families with elderly persons and to facilitate that environment for youths to think of starting a family and having children.In general, the UDMR priorities within the negotiations taking place presently for the forming of a new governing coalition is based, said Biro, on some basic principles: there is need for stability, predictability, both social and economic policies to offer safety to Romania's citizens."As part of these negotiations, we are taking each chapter of government separately and we are trying to negotiate the introduction of those principles and objectives that we have enumerated in our attempts to form other coalitions in the recent past, namely to have measures meant to ensure safety. As part of negotiations, given the possibility of forming a large coalition, we are coming with this new priority [the revision of the Constitution - e.n.], in order to think in the perspective of the three years of governing to follow, possibly even for the future mandate," said Biro Rozalia.