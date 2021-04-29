UK Government supports development of smart cities in Romania

The ambassador of the United Kingdom to Romania, Andrew James Noble, reiterated, on Thursday, in southeastern Constanta, the support of his government for the development of the "smart cities" in Romania and appreciated the Constanta municipality as one with a significant development growth, according to a press release sent by the local authority.

Andrew James Noble was in the Constanta county in order to participate at the NATO certification ceremony of the aerial defence mission of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom, at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, and at the ceremony there were representatives of the Constanta municipality.

"His Excellence, ambassador Andrew Noble expressed his desire of promoting and consolidating even further the collaboration relations at the level of local authorities between the two countries; in this context, he sent the full support of the UK's Government for the municipalities' projects in Romania of building and modernizing "smart cities". His Excellence, ambassador Andrew Noble specified that he will support local development projects of the municipalities, with priority through facilitating the development of relationships with municipalities from the United Kingdom and the access of the municipality to the technological experience of British big companies," says a press release sent by the Constanta Municipality.

According to the source, at the moment, the Constanta Municipality is actively participating, alongside other large cities in Romania, in the "UK - Romania Smart Cities" program, implemented in Romania by the British embassy. The program represents an integrated platform of collaboration in various fields, with the participation of the UK and Romanian municipalities, as well as specialized companies in the areas of shared interest.