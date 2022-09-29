Ukrainian company launches in Romania campaign to support children affected by war in Ukraine

A campaign to support Ukrainian children was launched, on Thursday, in Romania, by a Ukrainian corporation that produces and distributes household goods and hygiene products.

Through the "Support Ukrainians" campaign, which has already been launched in Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, shelves are being set up in stores with products of the Ukrainian company, with the aim of supporting Ukrainian children and producers. In collaboration with the partner company from Romania, the corporation will collaborate with UNICEF Ukraine and will direct the amounts collected from the donation of 30 bani (0.3 RON) for each item sold to Ukrainian children, told Agerpres.

The ambassador of Ukraine to Romania, Ihor Prokopchuk, voiced his appreciation for this campaign, as it gives Romanians the opportunity to support the children affected by the conflict in this country.

Ihor Prokopchuk stated that the Russian invaders use weapons prohibited by international conventions, target civilian infrastructure, kill and injure children, women and elderly people. According to the diplomat, the most recent data of the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine show that 395 children were killed and almost 800 were injured.

At the same time, he mentioned that almost 2,500 educational facilities in Ukraine were damaged and almost 300 of them were totally destroyed. According to the official, the children suffered from psychological stress due to the war, and citizens of Ukraine had to take refuge from the path of the conflict, beyond the country's borders, including in Romania. Ihor Prokopchuk expressed his gratitude to the Government of Romania and the citizens of our country for the hospitality towards the refugees and for the support given to them.

On the other hand, Ihor Prokopchuk condemned the recent "decisions taken by Kremlin" regarding the "propaganda exercise" which is the referendum in the regions of Ukraine occupied by the Russians and what they called "partial mobilization". In the diplomat's opinion, they indicate Russia's intention to escalate the war.

The "Support Ukrainians" campaign was launched by the Biosphere corporation, in collaboration with Elgeka-Ferfelis Romania.