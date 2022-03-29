Ukrainian Embassy appeals to Romanians to request street hosting Russian embassy be renamed 'Ukraine'

Romanian citizens are urged to sign a petition for the renaming of a part of Road Pavel D. Kiseleff, where the Russian Embassy in Bucharest is located, to Ukraine Road.

"This would be a symbolical action of support for the Ukrainian people, who are defending their independence in the war started by Russia," shows the diplomatic mission to Bucharest.

According to the quoted source, the Embassy of Ukraine and the Union of Ukrainians in Romania have appealed to Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan and the City Hall with the request to join other capitals of Europe and America to examine the possibility of renaming part of Pavel D. Kiseleff Road, where the Embassy of the Russian Federation to Romania is located, to Ukraine Road.

The campaign "Ukraine Street" campaign is addressed to the entire world to make Ukraine part of their capitals. The organizers see the initiative as a very powerful way to respond to the attempts of Russia and Vladimir Putin to destroy Ukraine and the culture of this country, Agerpres.ro informs.

Several European and American capitals have joined the campaign, renaming the streets hosting the embassies of the Russian Federation to Free Ukraine Street, Ukrainian Heroes Street, Independent Ukraine Street or other names evocative of Ukraine.

The website of the campaign https://www.uastreet.world/ contains links to petitions to rename the streets hosting the embassies and consulates of the Russian Federation in 53 cities in 34 countries of the world. The list will be expanded as the campaign develops.