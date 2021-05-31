 
     
Unemployment rate drops to 5.7 pct in April

The unemployment rate in the seasonally-adjusted form was 5.7 pct in April 2021, a drop of 0.1 percentage points over the one recorded the previous month (5.8 pct), according to a release of the National Institute for Statistics (INS), sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The number of the unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated for the month of April of 2021 was 474,000 persons, a drop over the previous month (485,000 persons).

By gender, the unemployment rate for men is 0.6 percentage points higher than that of women (the values being 6.0 pct for men and 5.4 pct for women).

For adult persons (25-74 years old), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.6 pct for April 2021 (4.9 pct for men and 4.2 pct for women). The number of the unemployed aged 25-74 represented 75.4 pct of the total number of persons unemployed estimated for April 2021.

