Unit 2 of Cernavoda nuclear power plant disconnected Thursday morning due to malfunction of electrical system

Unit 2 of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant has automatically disconnected from the national power grid on Thursday morning as a result of a malfunction of an electrical system, Nuclearelectrica, the operator of the plant, has announced.

The company states that it is the classic part of the plant, not the nuclear one."The specialists are investigating the cause and will perform the necessary repair work in accordance with the specific nuclear industry procedures in such situations." There is no causal link between Unit 2 power reduction on March 25, 2018 and the automatic disconnection of the reactor on March 29, 2018. The automatic disconnection of the reactor is provided for and achieved through the protection systems in certain situations, so it is conservative procedure, without impact on nuclear safety," the energy producer's officials explained.The automatic disconnection of the reactor and the remediation works do not have an adverse impact on the personnel, the population and the environment, being carried out in compliance with the nuclear safety norms and the applicable procedures, the release also reads.

AGERPRES .