Universities in UK collaborating to open new faculties in Romania

Universities in the UK are partnering with Romanian educational institutions to open new faculties in the country.

Bucharest International School of Management (BISM, former MSM - Maastricht School of Management) is collaborating with Abertay University in the UK for the launch on the Romanian market, starting with September, of three university degree programs with British model and accreditation, reads a BISM release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

Abertay University was in the top 10 universities in the UK in terms of student satisfaction (a study conducted by the UK National Student Survey and the Guardian University Guide 2020), and the Sunday Times named it the university of the year 2020 for the quality of education, says the quoted source.Among the benefits offered by a faculty created in partnership with an international university is the curriculum similar to that offered by Abertay University, which means that BISM students will study as in the UK, but in Romania, which allows them to have lower living and tuition costs by more than 50%.Also, the professors are international academics and top management professionals recognized in Romania, and the bachelor's degree is issued directly by the international partner university.After three years of study, BISM students obtain an internationally accredited diploma.Another benefit is the access to a network of over 400 professionals from different areas of activity during the years of study, leading to direct access with potential employers and investors during college, and tuition fees are significantly reduced compared to the same study programme followed in the UK."For 15 years, the UK has been the favorite destination of young Romanians who wanted to study abroad. The variety of study programs, the high level of education, the rapid integration into the labor market after graduation and the financial benefits they had were the main reasons why in 2020 over 9,000 Romanians studied here," the quoted source shows.After BREXIT, EU students begin to face a number of limitations if they choose this study destination: tuition fees have risen significantly (from 9,000 pounds / year to 12,000 pounds / year), the government loan is no longer available, and the ceiling of scholarships decreased."There is an acute need on the local educational market to offer young people curricula at international standards, adapted to the needs of the local market, and educational institutions in the country are taking solid steps to identify the opportunities they can provide to Romanian students. On the other hand, British universities are beginning to look for solutions to manage the crisis caused by BREXIT. Thus, the association of Romanian with international educational institutions is starting to gain momentum, and in the last 5 years, more than five international university degree programs have been opened in Romania," BISM informs.