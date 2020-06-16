UPDATE1 Gov't to approve 30-day extension of nationwide state of alert

The government is about to approve the extension of the state of alert by 30 days nationwide under a decision of the National Committee on Emergency Situations (CNSU), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday at the beginning of a government meeting.

According to Orban, the National Committee on Emergency Situations approved the following decision unanimously:* Article 1 - The state of alert is hereby proposed to be extended nationwide for a period of 30 days, from June 17, 2020;* Article 2 - All measures for the prevention and control of infections caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus necessary to be adopted from 17 June 2020, in the current epidemiological context, are set out in the annex that is part of the decision;* Article 3 - The decision shall be communicated to all components of the national emergency situations system for implementation by order and administrative acts of their managers.He added that, given the existing situation, a decision was made to take "a further step in relaxation" in accordance with the decision adopted on Friday at the government meeting."It is known that activities will be allowed at shopping malls, except for cinema halls, restaurants and game rooms thereof. Fitness and aerobics gyms will re-open, surely under the strict conditions that are regulated by a joint order of the Ministry of Health," Orban said.He added that after-school centres and kindergartens will re-open for the summer, under the conditions regulated by a joint order of the minister of health, the minister of education and the minister of labour.The National Committee on Emergency Situations also decided, among others, to allow celebration of public religious services inside churches as well, Orban informed.He specified that, in this case, the rules will have to be very clearly stipulated, especially those of physical distancing and health safety protection - people inside the church wearing face masks."There are also the rules for disinfecting common areas so as to minimise the risk of spreading the virus," said Orban.