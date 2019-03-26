US Ambassador: US-Romania Strategic Partnership - important demarche, AGERPRES news, significant contribution

The US-Romania Strategic Partnership is an important demarche for both countries, to which AGERPRES news significantly contributes and also to mutual understanding, US Ambassador to Bucharest Hans Klemm affirms.

On behalf of the United States Embassy, I would like to express my sincere congratulations to AGERPRES for its 130 years of success in journalism. We appreciate the accuracy and timeliness of your reports covering the whole of Romania. Your journalistic stories support the local economies and communities, defend and promote fundamental rights and transparency. The independent, free press is a cornerstone of democratic societies both in Romania and in the US. The US-Romania Strategic Partnership is an important step for both countries AGERPRES reports contribute significantly to this partnership and to mutual understanding. We wish you successes many years to come! the head of the US diplomatic mission in Bucharest conveys in a message sent to AGERPRES on the 130th anniversary since its establishment.

The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest."

In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first 'telegram' on 11 April.

Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption.

In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information.

