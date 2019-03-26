PM Dancila: 'Meetings I have had in US have put Romania back on world map'

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said that the meetings she had with US officials during the visit to the United States on March 23-26 "took Romania back on the world map".

"There were very good meetings here in Washington, I had a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence, with the Secretary of Commerce, Ross (Wilbur), and with the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and also with Prime Minister Netanyahu. The participation in AIPAC was very important, which is a natural thing in the context of Romania's holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU and given that we have initiated the Presidency with an event dedicated to the fight against anti-Semitism in Brussels and will be closing with a similar event, this time in Bucharest. The meetings were good and, in my opinion, all these meetings, all these discussions have put Romania back on the world map and I say this in a positive context, given the appreciations about our country and the government here, from the United States of America," Viorica Dancila told on Tuesday night a telephone interview at Romania TV private broadcaster.

The prime minister reiterated that the US is "the strategic partner that assures the security of Romania" and that the return to Romania represents "a comeback with great things" for the country.

Asked what results on the economic side she brings back to the country, Dancila replied: "I come with good news, I have had a meeting with representatives of the big companies in the United States, everyone has shown their openness to come and invest in Romania, in a short time they will come to Romania, we will have a discussion with them so that some will expand their investments and others will have new investments in Romania."

"I was pleased with one other thing, I was pleased with the trust they have in the Government of Romania, in the Government of the PSD-ALDE Alliance," Dancila further affirmed.

AGERPRES .