US Charge d'Affairs Muniz: USA sees Romania as one of most promising markets in Eastern Europe

The United States of America continues to consider Romania as one of the most promising markets in Eastern Europe for American trade and investment, David Muniz, Charge d'Affaires with the US Embassy in Bucharest, said on Wednesday.

He spoke at the opening of the US - Romania Economic Forum: "From Security to Prosperity."

"Romania's economic growth remains among the highest in the European Union since 2010, which is worth mentioning, while defence and related equipment is a main source of American exports to Romania. In the face of the brutal and illegal invasion of the neighbouring country by Russia, the significance of this fact and its impact, in reassuring the entire Black Sea region's security, cannot be emphasized enough. To an unprecedented extent, your collaboration and our Strategic Partnership and Alliance are helping to stabilize a vital part of Europe at a crucial time," the US official pointed out, told Agerpres.

In Muniz's opinion, "American companies continue to enjoy real success in Romania, and this is largely due to this government's commitment to transparency, which is the basis of fair and open competition."

"When barriers to trade and discriminatory regulation are removed, through carefully thought out and well-founded policy decisions, we see more investment and therefore more transparency, in other words, a virtuous circle," he said.

For her part, the interim President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, stated that the United States remains one of the most important sources of direct foreign investment in Romania's economy.

"Our strategic partnership represents an investment in our future. We are committed to and look forward to an increase in the volume of investments. I want to send a strong message to all American investors that Romania is engaged in directing political dialogue and actions to improve our cooperation in the field energy, security, even in other areas of the economy and allow American businessmen to increase their investments in Romania. Therefore, our desire is to pursue a deeper and broader cooperation in every economic dimension," she pointed out.

According to Gorghiu, "Romania has learned how to approach the difficult political and economic obstacles inside and beyond our national borders."

"It is clear to everyone that economic and social stability in any democratic society must be achieved through a reliable, efficient, accessible and impartial justice system. Romania has well understood and pursues this condition for national economic growth," Gorghiu said.

The interim president of the Senate spoke about the importance of the judicial system.

In this sense, Alina Gorghiu stated that "it is a priority for the Government of Romania, but also for Parliament, to create a justice system that meets both the needs of Romanian citizens and those of the private sector."