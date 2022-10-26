US Embassy's David Muniz: Romania has come very far, there are still things to do

David Muniz, the chargé d'affaires with the United States Embassy in Bucharest, said on Wednesday that Romania's evolution in the 25 years since the signing of the Strategic Partnership with the US is astonishing and that our country has come very far, but there is still a lot of work to be done, which is true for all countries.

It's really amazing. I had the privilege of working in different former communist countries. I can make a comparison. Romania has really come very far, farther than many countries, of course joining NATO and the EU - very important achievements. We all know that there are many things to do next, this is the truth for every country and for here. We like to say 'don't miss the forest for the trees', which means that if you see where Romania has reached in the 25 years (since the signing of the Strategic Partnership, ed. n.), in the 32 years since communism ended, it's amazing. It is completely different. Just the other day I was watching a video material from 1997, on Romanian Television, how everything looked and how people were dressed and how they behaved, these things have changed over time and you can see the social and economic changes. I think it is to our benefit to look at such things and to remind ourselves and be positive about the future," stressed David Muniz, on the occasion of the opening of the traveling photo exhibition We, the People: 25 Years of Strategic Partnership.

He described the relationship between Romania and the USA as very strong.

We work together in so many fields, that of security, nuclear energy, oil and gas and other fields in which Romania is a leader in the Black Sea area - energy independence and security. The relationship between our peoples is flourishing, Muniz said.

The exhibition, which marks 25 years of strategic partnership between Romania and the USA, was opened, on Wednesday, in University Square by the Embassy of the United States of America in Bucharest, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and AGERPRES National News Agency and in collaboration with the University of Craiova.

These photos emblematically illustrate the strong relations between our countries, relations that become stronger every day, said the chargé d'affaires of the United States Embassy in Bucharest.

He confessed that one of his favorite photos is from 2021 from an event he participated in - Exercise DEFENDER-EUROPE 21, that took place in Romania.

The curator of the exhibition, museographer Irina Hasnas, said that the photographs span a period of 25 years and illustrate the connections between people.

"It's about the connections between people, it's about friendship, diplomatic, political, business, cultural relations, from children holding each other to veterans," said Irina Hasnas.

The traveling photographic exhibition " We the People: 25 Years of Strategic Partnership" was opened in the University Square with a musical moment, attended by dozens of people, delivered by the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band of the US Army and the Representative Music of the Ministry of National Defence. A girl from the audience was invited to conduct in the end of the concert.

"It's an extraordinarily beautiful thing because we brought together two pieces of music that the world likes. (...) Music is a universal language," said Colonel Aurel Gheorghita, head of MApN's Representative Music.

When we sing we speak the same language. We never sang together before today. Today was the only day we prepared and I think it's an amazing illustration of what our nations, our armies, our peoples can achieve when they are together, emphasized Commander James Landrum.

Among those who participated in the event were former president Emil Constantinescu, parliamentarians Robert Cazanciuc, Radu Oprea, Alexandru Muraru, the capital's mayor, Nicusor Dan.

The officials visited the exhibition, and Emil Constantinescu showed them the place where one of the photographs in which he appears was taken. The photo taken in July 1997 in the University Square shows Emil Constantinescu together with the former American President Bill Clinton.

The exhibition organized with the support of the Capital City Hall - the Cultural Center of the City of Bucharest includes three themes: security cooperation, mutual understanding and economic prosperity and a selfie panel. 150 photos are presented that focus on the theme "We the People", which represents the preamble of the United States Constitution and the embodiment of human ties that form bridges of understanding and cooperation between peoples.

The AGERPRES National News Agency contributed 20 photos from the photo stream and from the archive.

The Diplomatic Archives Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs came with 13 photos.

The exhibition has already been presented in Craiova and Timisoara.

In Bucharest, it will be able to be seen from October 26 to November 30. Later, it will be presented in Sibiu (December 8 - January 10, 2023), Cluj-Napoca (January 11 - February 7, 2023), Iasi (February 8 - March 7, 2023) and Constanta (March 9 - April 6, 2023).