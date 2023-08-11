US, EU, Moldova and Romania reprsentatives address in Galati alternative routes to transport Ukrainian grain

Representatives of the United States of America, the European Union, the Republic of Moldova and Romania are discussing, on Friday, in eastern city of Galati, about alternative routes for transporting grain from Ukraine, according to the US Embassy in Bucharest, which conveys support for "ensuring the uninterrupted continuity of Ukrainian grain exports".

The Romanian Transport minister Sorin Grindeanu, Jim O'Brien, who heads the US office that manages the sanctions regimes (U.S. Sanctions Coordinator), Ukrainian deputy prime minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, Magda Kopczynska - director for Water Transport from the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport, officials with the European Commission and the Agriculture minister from the government of the Republic of Moldova, Vladimir Bolea, will participate in the press conference on the topic of agricultural exports of Ukraine within the EU-Ukraine solidarity corridors.

"In the face of adversity, unity prevails. In a crucial meeting, which will take place in Galati, Romania, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, the European Commission and the United States will join forces, following Russia's harsh exit from the Black Sea Grain Initiative," states the US Embassy in the announcement.

Thus, during the meeting, the gratitude to Romania "for its unwavering efforts in supporting Ukrainian grain exports" will also be conveyed.

"Despite Russia's ruthless destruction of Ukrainian port infrastructure and grain warehouses, we remain committed to ensuring the uninterrupted continuity of Ukrainian grain exports to meet global demand," the embassy said.

The topic of the discussions will be the improvement of alternative transport routes for the Ukrainian grain.

"Working together, we are determined to strengthen and diversify alternative routes for grain exports by rail, road and sea, ensuring Ukraine's essential role in the global food market," adds the quoted source, thus denouncing the Kremlin for "turning food into a weapon and endangered global food security".

"The United States stands firmly by Ukraine, promising continued support and assistance to help Ukraine overcome challenges and promote prosperity in the region," the US Embassy added.