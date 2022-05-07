US First Lady Jill Biden meets President Iohannis and his wife, Carmen

The First Lady of the United States of America, Jill Biden, on Saturday met with President Klaus Iohannis and his wife, Carmen.

Jill Biden and Carmen Iohannis will also visit a public school in Bucharest, where Romanian and Ukrainian children will be present, as well as Ukrainian mothers.

The First Lady of the US arrived in Romania on Friday. She went to the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, where she met with the US and NATO troops.

The First Lady's visit to Romania is part of a four-day trip to our country and Slovakia to emphasize the United States' commitment to Ukrainian refugees.

The wife of the US president wrote on Twitter that the purpose of her trip to the two states was to "spend Mother's Day with Ukrainian mothers and children who were forced to leave their homes because of the Putin's war."

"I will also visit the US troops and express my gratitude for their efforts to help our neighbouring countries and humanitarian workers," added Jill Biden.AGERPRES