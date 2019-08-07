US President Trump to welcome President Iohannis to the White House on 20 August

US President Donald Trump will welcome Romania's President Klaus Iohannis to the White House on 20 August, a statement of the White House Press Secretary informed on Tuesday.

The two leaders will discuss the best approach of the shared security challenges which the US and Romania are confronted with and ways to promote the fair and reciprocal trade and energy partnerships.The visit occurs in the context in which Romania marks 30 years since the fall of communism and 15 years of NATO membership, the White House statement mentions.President Trump is looking forward to celebrating these important anniversaries with President Iohannis, according to the White House statement.