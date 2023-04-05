USR asks FinMin Caciu to attend Gov't Question Time on gov't revenue collection

The Save Romania Union (USR) has requested that Finance Minister Adrian Caciu come to a plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies for a Government Question Time to explain the situation of the government revenue collection, with the Standing Bureau establishing on Wednesday that he will be invited on April 11.

USR demands Caciu "to explain the disastrous tax and revenue collection in the first three months of 2023 and the measures he will take to fix a totally unrealistic national budget for 2023."

"When the Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party (PSD-PNL) coalition came up with the budget for 2023 to be fast tracked through Parliament -- the only way PSD, PNL and Klaus Iohannis understand to lead Romania -- I warned that it is an inflationary and lying budget, with underestimated outlays and deficit, and overestimated revenues. Now, three months later, when the problem can no longer be swept under the carpet, they start talking about the disaster, spending and revenues out of control, still behind closed doors and without explanations and details about what they want to do. So, I have summoned Minister Caciu to Parliament to explain to the Romanians how he will balance the budget, how he stops these enormous deficits that lead to price increases. And, also why he came up last December with a lying budget," USR national chairman Catalin Drula is quoted as saying in a press statement released on Wednesday.

According to the schedule set by the Standing Bureau, the Government Question Time at the request of the USR floor group will take place on April 11, at 16:00hrs, with the theme being "The disaster of tax and revenue collection in the first three months of the year: the worrying situation of the budget deficit." AGERPRES