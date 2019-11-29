USR PLUS Alliance leaders meet PM Orban; Barna: We expect Gov't to fulfill political agreement

Leaders of the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos, respectively, have met on Friday with Prime Minister Ludivic Orban, mentioning that they conveyed the Prime Minister that the Alliance expects the Government to fulfill the provisions included in the political agreement which they signed.

"The meeting was scheduled for a week. The topics were: the first priority at the moment, for the public agenda who are the mayors in the two rounds and we discussed the scenarios through which we can get to the adoption of this mechanism, this very important amendment for the real democracy in Romania. Certainly, here, the parliamentary path is preferred at the moment and in the context of the next period in which the draft budget is also to be tackled, this will also be a priority and the Prime Minister confirmed that for him this legislative amendment is a priority. The Prime Minister and the PNL [the National Liberal Party] endorse this demarch and I have seen that the President, too, has the same view, thus, it will be an extraordinary accomplishment for Romania," Barna told AGERPRES.The discussions were aimed at early elections, he added. "We also discussed, in view of early elections, which is to remain a topical issue in the beginning of next year. After the budget will be adopted, the discussion about early elections will be resumed, because it's a political strategy topic for the correct run of Romania from this point of view," the USR leader said.He mentioned that he brought to mind the PM that he expects for the Government to fulfill the provisions included in the political agreement signed at Gov't investiture."It was a talk related to the content of the political agreement which the USR signed with Prime Minister Orban at the investiture and the priorities there related to the Special Section, the compensatory appeal, measures regarding the decrease and elimination of the theft of wood, the radar of forests and all the other elements related to the economic measures, special pensions. (...)," Dan Barna stated.According to the USR leader, the discussions were also aimed at the possibility of a common candidate for the local elections in Bucharest."I have discussed with Prime Minister Orban about the priorities conveyed by our electors. There are things that people care about and which any kind of construction should start from. We established to monitor the accomplishment of these goals and have periodical meetings with PM Orban. We showed our availability to also come up with solutions for unblocking these problems," PLUS leader Dancian Ciolos said, according to the USR PLUS Alliance release.The USR and PLUS leaders and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban agreed to meet periodically, and the Alliance will support the Government to fulfill some common objectives, the release also mentions.