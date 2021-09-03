USR PLUS has mandate to request PM's resignation in coalition, if not, will submit vote of no confidence

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) will request the resignation of Prime Minister Florin Citu during the governing coalition session, and if this will not happen, a vote of no confidence will be submitted in the shortest time, said the co-chairman of the formation, Dacian Ciolos.

"The mandate is to request in the coalition the resignation or withdrawal of political support for PM Florin Citu, in order to continue in the same formula within the coalition. If this will not happen, we have a very clear mandate to submit the vote of no confidence in the shortest time," Ciolos specified, at the end of the USR PLUS reunion.