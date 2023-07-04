USR protests Education package in front of Cotroceni Palace

A group of Save Romania Union (USR) members mounted on Tuesday a protest in front of the Cotroceni Palace, dissatisfied with the provisions of the new Education package which President Klaus Iohannis just signed into law.

The protesters displayed a banner that read "Failure of Educated Romania: 50,000 children who did not enroll for the Baccalaureate exam".

"As a lawmaker, together with my colleagues, I did everything possible to improve the Education laws but they rejected all the solutions proposed by the USR. I came here as a parent, I am also the son of teachers who have worked all their lives in the education system and, frankly, what is being promulgated today cuts another 10 - 20 years off Romania's future, gets generations off track. As the father of a very young child, I know this is a moment that compromises his future, a moment these people behind the scenes will probably celebrate. To me today's gesture, today's enactment is tantamount to a resignation. And even if it's not a formal resignation of the president, it's clearly an abdication of any mission for a truly educated Romania. I think that President Iohannis compromised the idea of reform from the highest level in the state, and he compromised himself too, because many had expectations from him because he was a teacher once, but he ran afoul of all expectations," Senator Irineu Darau said.

He added that in the next parliamentary session the USR will continue to submit legislative initiatives on Education.

According to Senator Stefan Palarie, the criticism leveled at these laws is "international".

"The criticisms is no longer just USR's, it is officially becoming international. This is the criticism of OECD's Expert Committee that literally dismisses this pseudo-reform of Romanian education," declared the senator. AGERPRES