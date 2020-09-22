USR: PSD's hypocrisy of today means either higher taxes or loans, deficit, inflation

The Save Romania Union (USR) claims that the budget revision adopted on Tuesday with "toxic changes" introduced by PSD-ALDE (Social Democratic Party) - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats throws Romania "into a new economic crisis" and will mean either higher or more taxes on labour or "burdensome loans", deficit and inflation.

"The budget revision, adopted today with toxic changes introduced by PSD-ALDE, does nothing but throw Romania into a new economic crisis, despite the efforts made in the last period to avoid it. The political irresponsibility of PSD is even greater considering the manner in which it has imposed the modifications to the budget rectification, for there are serious questions about the constitutionality of the law passed by Parliament today. You cannot tell pensioners that you want to increase their pensions by 40 per cent when you know well that you made it so that the law is actually unconstitutional," USR wrote on Facebook.According to USR, the increase of pensions would generate a minus of tens of billions of lei in the state budget."You cannot fool them into wanting to increase their pensions when your own finance minister pleaded, when he was in office, to postpone the increase, being aware that this means a minus of tens of billions of lei in the state budget. PSD's hypocrisy of today will mean either higher taxes or more taxes on labour, or burdensome loans, deficits and inflation. USR Senators and Deputies did not approve the toxic modifications brought by the PSD-ALDE majority in Parliament, which majority, after ruling for almost three years and leaving huge holes in the state budget, throws Romania's finances into chaos once again," says USR.