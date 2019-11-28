 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

USR's Barna: Early elections are the honest solution; I welcome President Iohannis's statement

captura Antena 3
Dan Barna

Early elections represent the "honest solution," taking into account that there is a minority Government, said Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna, who welcomed the President's statement regarding the need to organise these elections. 

"I welcome President Klaus Iohannis's statement regarding the need to organise early elections. It was a solution which the USR PLUS Alliance has proposed since spring. Taking into account that we have a minority Government, which lacks the support of a reformist majority, early elections represent the honest solution. I also understand the reticence regarding a possible refusal of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] to join this solution. This is why, I call on the new PSD leadership to understand that ambiguity doesn't serve anyone. I also invite them to have the courage to come before the Romanians to ask for their vote. The USR PLUS Alliance will participate, after the elections, in any governmental formula determined to do reform and strengthen the pro-Western direction of the country without reservations," Barna wrote on his Facebook page. 

President Klaus Iohannis opted on Thursday for early elections in spring, showing that he will discuss on this topic with all the political leaders. 

He argued that he doesn't rely on the PSD regarding this matter.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.