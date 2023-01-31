USR's Drula publicly asks government, president Iohannis to stop robbery of public money

The chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR), deputy Catalin Drula, asked the government, the head of state, to stop the robbery of public money and to take the necessary measures to stop the price increases.

"Shadow prime minister Marcel Ciolacu pretends to care about people's problems, but since the PSD (Social Democratic Party,e d. n.) has been in government, the price of bread has risen by 25%, milk by 30%, sugar by 60%, and loan installments have almost doubled. And what is Mr. Ciolacu's answer? Higher taxes, a brake on the economy, threats against entrepreneurs who produce money that Mr. Ciolacu spends together with his clique," said Catalin Drula on Tuesday, in a press conference, in Parliament, Agerpres informs.

"I remind you that Romania pays 12 billion RON annually just for special pensions, sums that could go to roads, to hospitals, to schools. These are actually the priorities of the Ciolacu-Iohannis government: feeding the party clientele, the sinecures, the contracts, theft from public money. Romania can overcome the crisis of price increases created by this government if we stop the waste of public money, if we eliminate special pensions, if we eliminate the sinecure factories, if we stop the creation of positions for party clients in the state, if we stop the robbery of public money - which I publicly ask Ciolacu and Iohannis to stop. I publicly ask them to stop this big deal and take the right measures to stop the price increases. There is no higher priority for Romania, at the moment, than stopping price increases, stopping inflation," the USR chairman emphasized.