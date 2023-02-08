USR's Drula signs Book of Condolences opened at Turkey's Embassy; USR MPs to contribute with donations

Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Catalin Drula had a meeting on Wednesday with Ambassador of Turkey to Romania Ozgur Kivanc Altan, occasion on which the party leader signed the Book of Condolences opened at the Turkish Embassy's headquarters, told Agerpres.

"Catalin Drula, the USR chairman, has a short meeting today with Turkey's ambassador to Romania and signed the Book of Condolences opened at the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest. The USR MPs will also contribute with donations to help the victims of the earthquakes of 6 and 7 February 2023," the USR informs.

The death toll of the quake that hit Turkey and Syria reached over 11,200 deaths, according to the latest figures communicated on Wednesday.

In Turkey, the number of the deceased reached 8,574, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced. In Syria, a number of 2,662 deaths and 5,000 injured persons have been reported so far.