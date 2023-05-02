USR's Mosteanu: We wanted to help Ciolacu repeal special pensions, but PNL and PSD opposed us

Spokesperson for the Save Romania Union (USR) Ionut Mosteanu on Tuesday said that he suggested the Leaders' Committee of the Chamber of Deputies a debate on the government's bill on special state pensions and amending it in accordance with the requirements in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), but the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) opposed it.

Mosteanu, who is the USR floor leader in the Chamber of Deputies, said that he came up with this proposal after the PSD national leader, Marcel Ciolacu, said that the problem of special pensions must be solved, Agerpres informs."No matter how hard Mr Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciuca are clinging to the special pensions, we can no longer accept it. If they do not cut the special pensions, we will lose money under PNRR. And the Romanians want investments in highways, they want to see new hospitals and nurseries for their children, not how the privileged stuff their pockets. And the populist spectacle of Marcel Ciolacu, as if he were in the opposition, no longer works," said Mosteanu.Ciolacu said on Monday evening that the problem of special state pensions must be solved, considering that it is a milestone in the PNRR and he will not accept losing money under this programme.He added that special pensions and drawing a state pension and wage are different things, and in the case of special pensions, in order not to risk court's rejection, several options will be used.