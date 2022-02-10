Valeriu Gheorghita: 917,800 expired doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be destroyed

The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19, Valeriu Gheorghita, announced on Thursday that 917,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine that have expired will be destroyed.

He stated that Romania received a total of 4,478,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, Agerpres.ro informs.

"A total of 852,356 doses were administered and distributed, plus what went into the resale or donation mechanism, 3,330,000 doses, of which 917,000 came out of the validity period," said Valeriu Gheorghita.