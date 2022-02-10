 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Valeriu Gheorghita: 917,800 expired doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be destroyed

Facebook
Valeriu Gheorghiță

The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19, Valeriu Gheorghita, announced on Thursday that 917,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine that have expired will be destroyed.

He stated that Romania received a total of 4,478,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, Agerpres.ro informs.

"A total of 852,356 doses were administered and distributed, plus what went into the resale or donation mechanism, 3,330,000 doses, of which 917,000 came out of the validity period," said Valeriu Gheorghita.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.