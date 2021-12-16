 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Valeriu Gheorghita: COVID vaccination campaign for children aged 5-11 will probably start in January

Facebook
Valeriu Gheorghiță

National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on COVID Vaccination (CNCAV) President, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, announced on Thursday that the immunisation campaign for children from the age group 5 to 11 years will most likely begin in January, as in January is expected to arrive the first batch of pediatric serum from the Pfizer company, agerpres reports.

This immunisation campaign will take place in offices organised in vaccination centers, both inside and outside health facilities. The vaccination schedule will also consist of two doses, administered intramuscularly at a distance of 21 days, explained Valeriu Gheorghita.

According to him, the vaccination coverage rate for the 5-11 year old age group "which seems as realistic as possible" would amount to about 20%, which means round 240,000 children.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.