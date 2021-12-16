Valeriu Gheorghita: COVID vaccination campaign for children aged 5-11 will probably start in January

National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on COVID Vaccination (CNCAV) President, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, announced on Thursday that the immunisation campaign for children from the age group 5 to 11 years will most likely begin in January, as in January is expected to arrive the first batch of pediatric serum from the Pfizer company, agerpres reports.

This immunisation campaign will take place in offices organised in vaccination centers, both inside and outside health facilities. The vaccination schedule will also consist of two doses, administered intramuscularly at a distance of 21 days, explained Valeriu Gheorghita.

According to him, the vaccination coverage rate for the 5-11 year old age group "which seems as realistic as possible" would amount to about 20%, which means round 240,000 children.