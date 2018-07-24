Value of holiday vouchers reaches record level of 125 million euro, in June 2018

The value of holiday vouchers has reached a record level of 125 million euro in June 2018, by 42 times larger than the value of June 2017, when they were worth 3 million euro, the growth being boosted by these extra-wage benefits being granted to employees in the public sector, the National Association of Travel Agencies (ANAT) informs.

As a matter of fact, in June alone, the value of holiday vouchers is 4 times larger than the entire period of 2017, which was 30 million euro."In June 2018 as many as 11.3 million paper vouchers were issued, worth over 117 million euro, and 274,000 electronic vouchers, worth approximately 7.8 million euro. The considerable growth from 3 million euro in June 2017 to 125 million euro in June 2018 was boosted by these extra-wage benefits being granted to employees in the public sector. Overall, between January and June 2018, approximately 14 million paper and electronic vouchers were issued, worth approximately 148 million euro. This sum is 5 times larger than the one in 2017," ANAT specifies.