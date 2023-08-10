Victor Cornea cruises into Banja Luka Challenger men's doubles quarterfinals

The top-seeded Romanian-Austrian pairing of Victor Vlad Cornea/Philipp Oswald advanced on Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the 118,000 euro Banja Luka Challenger (Bosnia-Herzegovina), as they defeated the duo Zdenek Kolar (Czech Republic)/Nino Serdarusic (Croatia) 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 in a match that lasted one hour and 40 minutes.

Cornea and Oswald had a 5-3 lead in the second set, but ended losing 5-7. They totaled 7 double faults in this match.

Cornea and Oswald, who secured 1,420 euros and 20 ATP doubles points, will next face the team Vladan Tadic (Bosnia-

erzegovina)/Marko Topo (Germany).

In another match of the first round, the pairing of Romanian-born Swede Dragos Nicolae Madaras and Ukrainian Eric Vanshelboim defeated the Romanian-Spanish duo Filip Cristian Jianu/Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo 6-3, 6-3.