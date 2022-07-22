Video chat business owner indicted for dodging taxes on 11-ml-dollar incomes

The General Prosecutor's Office has indicted the owner of a video chat business that was running in webcam studios located in well-rated areas in Bucharest for an almost 2 million euro tax evasion, the General Prosecutor's Office said in a release.

According to the cited document, between January 2010 and March 2015, the defendant coordinated webcamming activities performed by several females for his benefit, in several studios located in Bucharest City (in the Unirii Square, University Square, Crangasi, Obor Square, Iancului Square, Mosilor Avenue and Romana Square neighborhoods), receiving payments into his personal accounts with banking units in Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria, as well as in accounts he had access to as proxy for a total amount of 10,491,761 dollars and 1,200,416 euros (the equivalent of 40,298,709 RON), Agerpres.ro informs.

The defendant concealed his incomes from the tax authorities seeking to dodge taxes to the state budget.

As shows the provided evidence, the damage caused to the state budget by repeated tax evasion offenses (6 such instances over the period 2010 - 2015) totals 8,664,209 RON (the equivalent of 1,983,247 euros, for an average exchange rate of 4.3687 euros/RON), of which 6,447,794 RON represent income tax and 2,216,415 RON represent social health insurance contributions.

Precautionary seizure orders were issued for several bank accounts and several movable and immovable assets.

The criminal investigation required international cooperation activities for obtaining documents and data regarding banking transactions performed in Bulgaria and Hungary, accounting, judicial and technical-scientific expert's reports and opinions, as well as the hearing of numerous witnesses.

The case was referred to the Bucharest Tribunal.