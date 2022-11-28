Visit to Austria of acting Senate president, December 4 to 6

Acting president of the Senate Alina Gorghiu will conduct a visit to Austria, from December 4 to 6, and will participate in Vienna, at the invitation of President of the Romanian Cultural Institute Liviu Jicman, at the first event abroad dedicated to the Timisoara European Capital of Culture 2023 program - the Tagebuch Rumanien Temeswar show.

According to the memorandum, the program of the visit also includes a meeting with Korinna Schumann, Chairwoman of the Social Democratic Group in the Federal Council of Austria.

The Romanian delegation will also include Senator George Scarlat, president of the Committee for Agriculture, Gheorghe Alecsei, the general director of the Directorate-General for Foreign Parliamentary Cooperation, Diana Maria Toba, director of the Office of the Senate President, and Sabin Daniel-Dragulin, head of the Foreign Bilateral Relations Service.AGERPRES