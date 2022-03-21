 
     
Vlad Dascalu, on podium in French mountain bike Cup

vlad dascalu

Romanian cyclist Vlad Dascalu (Trek Factory Racing XC) placed third in the scratch XCO race of the mountain bike event of the French Cup, which took place in Marseilles on Sunday.

Dascalu timed 1h 36 min 59 sec.AGERPRES

