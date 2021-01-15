Voiculescu: Romania will be affected by slowdown in vaccine deliveries; we have reserve, campaign continues

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Friday that Romania will also be affected by the slowdown in the delivery of anti-COVID vaccine doses by the producer Pfizer, but the vaccination campaign will continue, considering that our country has a reserve of doses.

"Romania will also be affected, deliveries will be reduced in the next three weeks. We will be able to continue this campaign, because at the moment we have a certain reserve, which, on the one hand, provides us with the reminder that the booster needed by those who have already been vaccinated with the first dose. We also have a reserve of about 100,000 vaccines. With that reserve and the vaccines we still receive, we can move on, not at the speed we would like. I mention once again: the main problem we will have in the next period will not be the speed with which we vaccinate, but will be the number of vaccines. And this is not a problem of Romania, it is a problem at European and global level," Vlad Voiculescu told a press conference at Victoria Governmental Palace.

The American company Pfizer confirmed on Friday that its vaccine deliveries will slow down at the end of January and the beginning of February, time to make changes in the production process and thus to increase the pace for the next weeks, AFP reports