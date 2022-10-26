Von der Leyen: I thanked Romania for its solidarity with Moldova in the energy crisis

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, thanked Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday for Romania's solidarity with the Republic of Moldova in the energy crisis.

"We discussed Romania's efforts to join Schengen, which @EU_Commission fully supports. We also talked about the rollout of #NextGenEU investments. And I thanked Romania for its solidarity with Moldova in the energy crisis. This is the European way," Ursula von der Leyen wrote on her Twitter page.

Prime Minister Ciuca had, on Wednesday, in Brussels, a meeting with the President of the European Commission, with whom he discussed Romania's accession to the Schengen area, the status of the fulfillment of the recommendations within the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism and the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The topics related to the European Union's response to Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as the Republic of Moldova, were also addressed.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is on a working visit to Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday.