Waiting time to enter Romania through Nadlac II Border Crossing Point increases to 2 hours

The persons returning to Romania through the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point have to wait at least 120 minutes in order to cross, because of the systematic verifications which started as of Sunday, so the procedures for every person last up to ten minutes.

According to the online app for traffic monitoring at the border, on the Border Police website, at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, around noon, on Monday, the waiting time was at least 120 minutes on the entrance lane. The verifications take place on six lines.

Representatives of the Arad Border Police told AGERPRES that "as of 15 March, 21:00hrs, systematic verifications for all the persons who want to enter the country are carried out at the border crossing points."

The measure has been taken in agreement with Decision No.10 of the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations (CNSSU), according to which all the people who arrive to Romania, from the countries where at least 500 cases of the novel coronavirus infections are confirmed, shall enter self-isolation.

"Thus, the waiting time in certain border crossing points has increased, as a result of the fact that the procedures which are currently carried out require more time. If so far, on average, the formalities lasted between 30 seconds and one minute for one person, currently, these procedures require between five and ten minutes," spokesperson of the Arad Border Police Claudia Ardelean stated.

In Arad County five quarantine centres have been established, with 129 people registered on Monday, whereas 104 citizens are isolated at home.