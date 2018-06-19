stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Water supply and sewerage services, to benefit from reduced 9 percent VAT rate

apă potabilă

The Chamber of Deputies, decision-making forum in this case, decided on Wednesday that the water supply and sewerage services benefit from a 9 percent reduced VAT rate, unanimously adopting a draft law on this topic. 


The draft law amends and completes Law no.227/2015 regarding the Tax Code. 

This draft law regulates the extensions of the sphere of operations benefiting from a reduced VAT rate. Thus, the reduced 9 percent rate will apply to water supply and sewerage services and also to the delivery of irrigation water in agriculture.

