Wednesday's exchange rate: Euro trades at 4.9259 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92591 US dollar USD 4.12591 Swiss franc CHF 4.49301 British pound GBP 5.7599100 Japanese yen JPY 3.71911 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23051 Russian rouble RUB 0.05681 new Turkish lira TRY 0.47861 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63691 gram of gold XAU 236.43571 SDR XDR 5.8940The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.