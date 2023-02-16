Weekend for all to open Timisoara European Capital of Culture programme

This weekend will be unique for Timisoara, with joys offered by the dozens of events intended for all ages for the official opening of the Timisoara European Capital of Culture 2023 programme, told Agerpres.

It will be a real weekend for all, from the little ones to the grandparents, who can find something attractive, relaxing and funny in the multiple locations in the city, where shows, concerts, recreational workshops, film screenings and cultural debates are organised, according to the Timisoara European Capital of Culture 2023 association.

"Friday, from 19:00hrs, you are invited to Unirii Square for an outdoor show for all ages, and the reinterpreted electronic, rock and traditional music concerts will keep us moving. The little ones will be fascinated by the aerial acrobatics show Muare Experience and a superb video show,' say the organisers.

The shows "Giant puppets in the neighbourhood" bring the public back to the world of childhood in Clabucet Park on Friday, and in Dacia Park on February 18, from 17:00hrs.

On all three days of the opening event, between 10:00hrs and 17:00hrs, the fascinating XR Show Spotlight Heritage Timisoara will take place, offering guided tours of the Experimentarium (Politehnica Timisoara University), which include physics demonstrations and chemistry experiments that bring science closer to the public.

On Saturday, there will be guided visits, games and reading workshops for children between the ages of 6 and 12 at the Industrial Water Plant, with author Ramona Miza, as well as at the Urseni Water Treatment Plant, with author Robert Serban.

At Cinema Victoria on Saturday from 13:00hrs there is a screening of the children's animation "Birds of a Feather," and on Sunday at the same time, "Pil's Adventures."

"Nursery, 1,306 Plants for Timisoara" invites visitors of all ages to look at the city from a new perspective, from the height of a scaffolding full of vegetation mounted in the Victoriei/Operei Square.

On Sunday at 14:00hrs, there is a guided historical tour for families, called "Buildings and stories" in the Fabric District.