Weightlifting: Romania wins another 11 medals at EWF Under-15 & Youth Weightlifting Championships

Romanian won 11 new medals on Monday, the third day of the at EWF Under-15 & Youth Weightlifting Championships taking place in Eilat, Israel, namely 6 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze.

In the 59 kg category, Under-15, Alice Halmac won two gold medals and one silver. She ranked first in snatch with 78 kg lifted and second in clean and jerk, with 95 kg, and a new gold medal in total, with 173 kg.In the same category, Anca Grosu won the bronze medal in snatch, with 73 kg, gold in clean and jerk, with 96 kg and ranked second in total, with 169 kg.Adelina Trandac also won three medals, in the 64 kg category, Under-15, bronze in snatch, with 85 kg, gold in clean and jerk, with 106 kg, and bronze in total, with 191 kg.In the 67 kg category, Under-17, Robert Florea ranked 7 in snatch, with 115 kg, and missed in 120 and 121 kg, but won the gold medal in clean and jerk, with 152 kg, and in total, with 267 kg.Romania won a total of 26 medals, 14 gold, 4 silver and 8 bronze. In the U-15, our delegation won 11-3-5 medals and in the U-17 3-1-3 medals.Romania has lined up 28 athletes in the European Championships in Eilat.