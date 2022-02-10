With 26,466 new COVID cases, Romania passes 2.5 ml mark since onset of pandemic

As many as 26,466 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 880 less than the previous day, on almost 87,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 3,176 are in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

Most new cases of infection compared to the previous report are in Bucharest - 5,625 and the counties of Cluj - 1,893, Ilfov - 1,668, Timis - 1,379, Iasi and Constanta - with 1,342 each, Brasov - 992, and Arges - 944.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,508,860 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania, of which 82,550 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

- Hospitalisations -

There are 10,987 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, by 337 less than the day before; 763 of this total are children.

1,146 patients are hospitalised in ICUs, by 26 more than the previous day, 21 of whom are children. Of the total number of ICU patients, 983 are unvaccinated.

According to the GCS, 2,060,839 patients were declared cured.

- Deaths -

According to GCS, 139 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the novel coronavirus - 86 men and 53 women (including a case previously unaccounted for). The age of the deceased ranges from 40 to over 80. 136 deaths were in patients with underlying conditions.

Out of the total of 139 fatalities, 116 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 50 to over 80. Of the vaccinated fatalities, 22 suffered from comorbidities, while for one, no such condition was reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 61,231 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.