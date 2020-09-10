With decreasing Covid case numbers, HealthMin demands support hospitals to ready for non-Covid patients

Health Minister Nelu Tataru announced on Thursday in Pitesti that he asked the managers of Covid-support hospitals to review the situation in the context of decreasing numbers of SARS-CoV-2 cases and prepare a scenario for taking in non-Covid patients.

"I asked each manager of Covid-support hospitals to review their situation, the presence of Covid pathology, and to the extent possible, to prepare (...) a scenario for non-Covid pathologies, either by allocating SARS-CoV-2 patients to dedicated pavilions with separate circuits, or by transferring them elsewhere, if possible," the HealthMin told a press conference.

He gave the example of the Covid-support hospitals in Campulung Muscel, which are in the position to consider returning to the treatment of non-Covid pathologies.

The Arges County Committee for Emergency Situations decided a day ago to reassess the situation of the hospitals in Campulung Muscel, given the downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the county.

"Considering the favorable evolution of the epidemiological situation in Arges County, respectively the decrease in the cases of people who test positive and, implicitly, the decrease in the occupancy rate of beds in the hospitals for COVID-19 patients (...), specifically the Campulung Municipal Hospital and the Campulung Pneumology Hospital, the authorities have decided to reassess the need for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 beds. The Arges Public Health Directorate must determine which hospitals, respectively wards, will remain assigned for COVID-19 patients and which will turn into non-COVID-19 units," the Arges Prefect's Office said in a statement.