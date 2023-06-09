Withdrawal of Russian Federation from Treaty on Conventional Forces in Europe, undermining Euro-Atlantic security

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) condemns the decision of the Russian Federation to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Forces in Europe (TCFE), calling it "the latest action to undermine the rules-based international order and Euro-Atlantic security".

MAE recalls, in a statement sent to AGERPRES, that the procedure initiated by the Russian Federation on May 10 was concluded on Friday, by the notification of the depositary of the CFE Treaty, the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

"The actions of the Russian Federation have negatively affected the TCFE ever since its announcement of "self-suspension" from the Treaty in 2007, without a legal basis. At that time, the Russian Federation was no longer fully fulfilling its obligations under the Treaty," the quoted source says .

The representatives of the Romanian Ministry assure that "Romania will continue, together with the allied states, to actively contribute to the security of Europe by supporting a consolidated position of deterrence and defense of NATO, as well as through appropriate arms control measures, taking into account the security environment and the security of all allies, in accordance with the New Strategic Concept".