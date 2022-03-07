Women represent 51.1% of total resident population on January 1, 2021

Women represented 51.1% of the total resident population on January 1, 2021, respectively 9.814 million people, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Monday.

According to the INS, at that date there were 19.2 million people who had their usual residence in Romania.

In urban areas, the share of women is more pronounced than in rural areas. Thus, over 5.4 million women live in the city, representing 52.5% of the total population, while in rural areas the share of feminine population being 49.6%, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, the feminine population is 3.3 years older than the masculine population. Thus, the national average age is 42.3 years, the average feminine age is 43.9 years, and the average masculine age is 40.6 years.

The fertile feminine contingent, made up of women aged between 15 and 49, numbered 4.196 million people, potential mothers thus representing 42.8% of the total feminine population residing in Romania on January 1, 2021.

Women's fertility countrywide was 46.7 live births per 1,000 women of childbearing potential (15-49 years).

In 2020, the number of live births (with usual residence in Romania) was 198,302 children, resulting in a birth rate of 10.3 live births per 1,000 inhabitants.

According to the INS, Romania is among the countries with a higher birth rate than the European average, if we take into account that the birth rate in the EU-27 was in 2020 of 9.1 live births per 1000 inhabitants.

The life expectancy at birth of women in 2020 was 79.71 years (80.55 years in urban areas and 78.62 years in rural areas).