CSM Roman Romanian women's handball team came in third in the international tournament in Gran Canaria (Spain), with a victory in the last match on Sunday against Dutch team Juro Unirek VZV, 34-26.

The competition was won by the host team, Rocasa Gran Canaria, who won in the tournament final, against Swedish team Boden Handboll, 25-18.CSM Roman was defeated on Friday by Swedish team Boden Handboll, 30-26, and on Saturday it was defeated by Rocasa Gran Canaria, 28-25.