Women's handball: CS Rapid Bucharest signs French Orlane Kanor

Women's handball team CS Rapid Bucharest announced, on Monday, on their Facebook page, the signing of French player Orlane Kanor, valid from next season, Agerpres reports.

The 24-year-old French has a gold medal (2017) and a silver medal (2021) with the French national team at the World Championships, but also a gold medal (2018) and a silver medal (2020) at European championship.

Kanor has been playing for the French club Metz Handball since 2016, with which she has won the French Championship three times (2017, 2018 and 2019) and the French Cup twice (2017, 2019).

In 2019 she participated with Metz Handball in the Final Four tournament of the Champions League, and in 2020 she was a quarterfinalist.

This is the second transfer made by Rapid for next season, after that of the Spanish Irene Espinola Perez.

The leaders of the National League also made a transfer valid this winter, bringing the Hungarian Dorina Korsos.

