Women's volleyball: Dinamo ranked second in the Balkan Cup

CS Dinamo Bucharest ranked second in the Balkan Women's Volleyball Cup, a competition hosted by Banja Luka (Bosnia-Herzegovina) and won by the Turkish team PTT Sports Ankara, told Agerpres.

Dinamo finished with three victories, the last one on Sunday, 3-1 (25-10, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18) versus Rabotnicki Skopje.

PTT Sports Ankara won all four games, last Sunday, 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-23) against UOK Banja Luka Volley, so they will play in the Challenge Cup.

The podium of the competition was completed by Partizan Efbet Belgrade, UOK Banja Luka Volley ranked fourth, and Rabotnicki Skopje finished fifth.

Two Dinamo players won individual prizes: Dalia Virlan was chosen as the best center, and Gabriela Dan, the best second.